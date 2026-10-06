UP Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP set to win 8 of 10 seats as Samajwadi Party drops plan to field third candidate

The move means the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are likely to be filled unopposed, with the BJP getting eight seats and the SP retaining the remaining two.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday decided not to field a third candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. This has cleared the way for the BJP to win eight of the 10 seats without a contest. According to a Hindustan Times report, the decision was taken on Tuesday morning, a day before the deadline for filing nominations.

It is important to note that the SP had been considering fielding a third candidate after the BJP announced eight nominees on Monday. The move means the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are likely to be filled unopposed, with the BJP getting eight seats and the SP retaining the remaining two.

SP fields Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal

The SP has already fielded party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, who have filed their nominations in Lucknow.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said the party would field a third candidate once the required numbers are secured. “Our third candidate will now file nominations on Tuesday (October 6). We are confident of handing a crushing defeat to the BJP,” party spokesman Fakhrul Hasan Chand told PTI Videos without revealing the candidate’s name.

The SP’s announcement follows similar hints given by party MP Virendra Singh and MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, which means it will be clear on Tuesday if the October 16 polls will witness a contest.

A senior SP leader told PTI that former state minister Arvind Singh Gope or party leader Rajpal Kashyap could be the probable surprise candidate. A final decision will be made by Akhilesh Yadav, the SP leader said.

Chand’s statement assumes significance, as it came barely hours after the BJP on Monday replaced all its eight sitting Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh with old party hands, including two women, for the October 16 Rajya Sabha polls. They will file their nominations on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party’s focus is on 403 UP Assembly seats: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said his party’s focus is not on three seats but on the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav had earlier stated that his party would field a third candidate once the required numbers are secured

However, in a post on X this morning, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Now, our focus is not on three, but on 403”. Today is the last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls, followed by scrutiny of papers on October 7. Names can be withdrawn till October 9, while polling will be conducted on October 16.

The SP has already fielded veteran party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, who have filed their nominations in Lucknow.

The BJP has announced eight candidates, including Dalits and Brahmins. They comprise state minister Dharampal Singh, Shruti Gangwar Prakash Pal, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Radhakant Ojha and Gopi Krishna Pandey and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.

The Rajya Sabha polls are based on proportional representation and single transferable vote, which ensures that surplus votes of the winners are transferred to the remaining candidates as per their second preferences.

So, if a contest happens with more than 10 candidates in the fray, it will boil down to technicalities and astute planning, party leaders on both sides said. Following the recent death of Fatehabad BJP MLA Chhotelal Verma, the BJP-led alliance now has 288 MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.