New Delhi: A 64-year-old retired Army Captain was murdered in his house on Sunday in Kamrauli area of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, by unidentified assailants in a suspected theft case.

The incident took place in the morning when the deceased, Captain Amanullah Khan, and his wife were sleeping in verandah of their newly-constructed house.

According to Amethi SP Rajesh Kumar, some thieves who came to steal road construction material of a contractor kept in a vacant area outside the house. When he tried to raise an alarm, the thieves tied his hands and thrashed him to death.

Amethi SP Rajesh Kumar: Deceased&his wife were sleeping in verandah of their newly-constructed house when some thieves came to steal road construction material of a contractor kept in a vacant area outside the house.He raised an alarm,thieves thrashed him to death. Some ppl held pic.twitter.com/XdmJwLuebU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019

Mohammed Ibrahim, Khan’s grandson, said that the assailants also beat up Khan’s wife who was sleeping beside him.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and some people have been held in connection with the same.

The matter took a political turn after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised a question over law and order situation in the BJP-ruled state.

“The law and order is now no more in government’s hand in Uttar Pradesh. Crime continues to take place but the BJP government only intends to spoil the matter. This is an incident of my home Amethi. Will the BJP government really take any step to solve this problem or continue to sleep,” she tweeted along with the news report.

