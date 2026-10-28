Uttar Pradesh revises minimum wages under VDA; New rates in Noida and Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved higher wage rates for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers across the state. The increase is linked to variable dearness allowance (VDA) and applies from October 1.

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Uttar Pradesh revises minimum wages under VDA. Representational Image

Workers in Uttar Pradesh have a pre-Diwali boost. The Yogi Adityanath government has rolled out revised dearness allowance (DA) rates alongside the minimum wage, effective October 1 through March 31.

The Labour Department has issued a government order implementing revised dearness allowance (VDA) rates in 74 notified departments of Uttar Pradesh. The change will raise minimum monthly wages by Rs 174 to Rs 238 for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers.

Also Read | Diwali gift for over 83,000 employees as BMC announces Diwali bonus this year

To help workers cope with rising inflation, the minimum wage has been revised using Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January to June. This is the second revision in a row: wage rates were also increased last year. The new rates cover unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers in industries, factories, establishments and departments, and they set the minimum monthly wage.

Increased wages

Workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad will see their minimum monthly pay rise. Unskilled workers move from Rs 13,690 to Rs 13,883 (+Rs 193), semi-skilled from Rs 15,059 to Rs 15,271 (+Rs 212), and skilled from Rs 16,868 to Rs 17,106 (+Rs 238).

What will be the benefits in other districts?

Outside Noida and Ghaziabad, municipal districts see a pay bump too. Unskilled workers move from Rs 13,006 to Rs 13,190, semi-skilled from Rs 14,306 to Rs 14,507, and skilled from Rs 16,025 to Rs 16,251, a rise of Rs 183 to Rs 225.

Also Read | Diwali bonus for post office employees: Who is eligible and how much will they get?

In the remaining districts of Uttar Pradesh, unskilled workers’ wages have been increased from Rs 12,356 to Rs 12,530. Semi-skilled workers’ wages have been increased from Rs 13,590 to Rs 13,782, and skilled workers’ wages have been increased from Rs 15,224 to Rs 15,438. This will provide workers with a monthly benefit of Rs 174 to Rs 214.

BMC to pay Diwali bonus

In a matter of good news for over 83,000 employees, Union leaders have announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will pay a Diwali bonus of Rs 33,000 to its over 83,000 officers and employees this year. The bonus is an increase of Rs 2,000 over the Rs 31,000 ex gratia payment announced by the country’s richest civic body last year. The union leader said that the payment will also be extended to teachers and non-teaching staff of aided private primary and secondary schools, including teaching assistants and education service workers.

At a meeting of all group leaders at the BMC headquarters, the civic body agreed to pay a Rs 33,000 bonus to its employees, union leader Shashank Rao told PTI. Ramakant Bane, another union leader, said that over 83,000 permanent BMC employees and other staffers will receive the bonus before Diwali.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a maximum Diwali bonus of Rs 33,000 for its employees this year, marking a Rs 2,000 increase from last year’s figure of Rs 31,000.

While the maximum payout has been raised, the final bonus amount for individual workers will vary depending on their specific post and cadre. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde is expected to formally announce the details of the festive payout at an upcoming press conference. The enhanced bonus distribution is estimated to add a burden of approximately Rs 300 crore to the municipal corporation’s treasury.