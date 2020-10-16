New Delhi: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in over the rising number of crime against women and their state of safety in Uttar Pradesh. Alleging that 13 horrific incidents of crimes against women have taken place in the last one week, Priyanka said that the chief minister has no time to do a special session on women security but has time for photo sessions. Also Read - Mathura Court Admits Plea Seeking Removal of Mosque Built Adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi, Next Hearing on Nov 18

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader took to Twitter and said, “In the last one week, 13 horrific incidents of crime against women have taken place in UP. According to the reports, in 4 incidents the victim was killed or the victim committed suicide. This state of women’s security is disturbing. CM does not have time to hold a ‘special session’ on this but yes the photo session is on.” Also Read - Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Under Home Quarantine

In her tweet, the leader also highlighted a chart of various incidents of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh from October 9 to 15 and alleged that the BJP is giving protection to the criminals and this has made women unsafe in the state. Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray's Indirect Attack on Yogi Adityanath: Move to Shift Film Industry Will Not be Tolerated

यूपी में पिछले एक हफ्ते में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध की 13 भयावह घटनाएं घटी। खबरों के अनुसार 4 घटनाओं में पीड़िता की हत्या कर दी गई या पीड़िताओं ने आत्महत्या कर ली। महिला सुरक्षा की ये दुर्गति विचलित करती है। सीएम साहब को इसपर ‘स्पेशल सेशन’ करने का समय नहीं, हाँ फोटोसेशन चालू है। pic.twitter.com/FDW9NppDmI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 16, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government after three Dalit sisters became victims of an alleged acid attack by an unidentified attacker when they were sleeping in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. She said, “The UP government’s politically motivated narrative of justifying and protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has only emboldened criminals across the state.”

She has earlier attacked the government on the law and order situation. The Congress general secretary, who is in-charge for Uttar Pradesh affairs of the party, has launched a major offensive on the government ever since the Hathras gangrape case has taken place.

(With Agency Inputs)