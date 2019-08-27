New Delhi: Sixteen people died and five others have been injured after a truck overturned on two vehicles in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The police have reached the spot for rescue and relief operations.

According to PTI, the truck was speeding when it hit two a tempo van and overturned on another. Those travelling in the van fell into a ditch after being hit. Three children and a woman were among those who were killed.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the administration to provide medical care to the injured.

