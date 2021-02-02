New Delhi: A Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Line Bazar police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district late on Monday night. Also Read - 'Will be Able to Save Myself From Fake Cases', Says Dr Kafeel Khan After UP Police Lists Him as History-Sheeter

CO (City) Jitendra Dube said that senior police officials rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident.

SP leader Lakhander Yadav alias Bala Yadav (50) was taken to the district hospital, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police informed that half a dozen shooters riddled SP leader with bullets and fled the scene.

Yadav, a history-sheeter and a resident of Saidanpur village in the city was involved in plotting of land because of which he had a rivalry with some people”, the CO said, adding this could be the reason behind the murder.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.