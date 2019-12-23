New Delhi: With cold wave conditions gripping North India, schools and colleges in many parts of Uttar Pradesh were ordered to remain shut on Monday and Tuesday.

All educationals institutions will be shut today and tomorrow in Lucknow, Firozabad, Prayagraj, Bareilly and Baghpat districts. In Meerut, one-day holiday for today has been declared due to cold weather.

The order for closure of the schools and colleges also comes at a time when protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have rocked several parts of the state, claiming over 15 lives in violence and arson.

Prior to this, all schools were asked to shut in Uttar Pradesh till December 20, in view of the extremely cold weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Friday stated that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.