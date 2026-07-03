UP shocker: Agra woman kills husband, buries body in bathroom, tells people he is…

The body was recovered after police, along with workers, broke open a plastered section of the bathroom floor during the search.

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The crime came to light nearly 45 days after it was committed. Representational image

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra where a woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body beneath the bathroom floor. Police further stated that the accused also filed a missing persons complaint for the victim.

The police said they are investigating whether more people were involved in the murder and cover-up. The breakthrough came after the police questioned the accused, Ruby Sharma, following a complaint regarding her husband’s disappearance. During the investigation, police uncovered the alleged murder and recovered the body.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal murder big update: Police take Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort as probe intensifies

The body of Surendra Sharma (45), who was missing for around 45 days, was recovered after police dug up the bathroom floor at the couple’s house in Renuka Dham Colony under Sikandra police station limits. Assistant Commissioner of Police Amisha said Sharma was allegedly murdered by his wife, Ruby Sharma, who buried the body beneath the bathroom floor before covering it with concrete to conceal the crime.

Ruby Sharma has been arrested and is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the killing, the police said. As per a neighbour, Gaurav Dixit, said the couple frequently quarrelled and that Surendra Sharma, a native of Bharatpur, had been living with his family in Renuka Dham Colony for about nine years.

He said residents had repeatedly asked Ruby Sharma about her husband’s whereabouts after he went missing, but she allegedly kept evading their questions.

Ketan Agarwal murder case

The case comes in light of the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal allegedly by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary. According to investigators, Goyal and Chaudhary pushed Agarwal from the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal’s murder case gets new twist: Who is Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate and why has he come under police scanner

In the most recent development, Goyal and Chaudhary were taken to the cliff at Lohagad Fort from where they allegedly pushed Agarwal off. Pune Rural Police has also moved a court seeking permission to conduct polygraph tests on Goyal and her alleged lover, Chaudhary, an official said.

Blue drum case

The murder has drawn comparisons with the February 2025 ‘blue drum’ case, in which merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput was allegedly killed, dismembered and his body encased in cement inside a blue drum by his wife, Muskaan Rajput, and her alleged lover, Sahil.

With inputs from agencies