New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gangraped on a moving bus for the entire night on Friday and was later thrown out of the vehicle. The incident comes as a chilling reminder of the 2012 Delhi Gang Rape case where a 23-year-old female medical student was severely assaulted and gangraped by five men and a juvenile inside a moving bus in South Delhi. Also Read - Lucknow Anti-COVID Guidelines For Malls, Complexes: Entry of Only 'Serious Buyers' Allowed, Safety Gear Mandatory | Read Here

Notably, this is the third such incident in Uttar Pradesh in the last one month where a woman passenger on way to Delhi was gang raped on a moving bus and, that too, by the staff. The victim is a native of Sardhana town of Meerut district. Also Read - India's Covid Vaccine Latest News: Phase-3 Trial of Covaxin to Begin in UP's Lucknow, Gorakhpur From October

Police found her lying unconscious on Delhi Road in Meerut on Saturday. SSP of Meerut, Ajay Sahni confirmed the incident and said that efforts to nab the culprits are underway. Besides, they are also assessing the CCTV footage for evidence, which may help them in identifying the culprits. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: International Flights to Start From Kushinagar Airport by Diwali, Announces CM Yogi

In her statement, the victim told the police that she had boarded a bus from Bhaisali bus stand on Friday night. On the bus, she was given cold drink which had apparently been spiked after which she lost consciousness and was gang-raped by the driver and the conductor through the entire night.

(With agency inputs)