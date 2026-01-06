Home

Uttar Pradesh SIR draft voter list: Election Commission releases draft list, deletes 28875000 names, final voters list will be...

The Election Commission has deleted 2,88,75,000 names from the voters roll draft in Uttar Pradesh. Scroll down to know more.

SIR form status

Uttar Pradesh SIR update: In a significant update for the voters of Uttar Pradesh, one of the biggest states of India, the Election Commission of India released the draft electoral roll for the state. In a big action amid the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission of India, the election commission of India has declared that Uttar Pradesh now has 12.55 crore registered voters as per the updated draft voters roll. The Election Commission has also said that a total of 2,88,75,000 names have been deleted from the voters roll. Here are all the details you need to know about the Uttar Pradesh SIR update.

Who many names have been deleted from Uttar Pradesh SIR?

The Election Commission has announced that around 18.70 per cent of the 15,44,00,000 voters. i.e., 2,88,75,000 who were part of the pre-SIR electoral roll have not found their names in the draft roll due to various reasons including death, change of residence or voters being enrolled in different constituency of the district or state.

In a statement issued on social media, Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinwa had earlier revised dates for the draft publication of the electoral roll to January 6.

“The period for receiving claims and objections has been set from January 6 to February 6, 2026,” he CEO said.

“The notice phase, decision on counting forms, and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out from January 6 to February 27, 2026. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh’s electoral roll will be done on March 6, 2026,” the CEO said.

Which cities of Uttar Pradesh have seen most name deletions?

According to data released by the major urban centres, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, and Kanpur witnessed the most deletions after the SIR conducted by Election Commission was announced recently.

