New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl who was gang-raped allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Family members have claimed that the minor was upset over police inaction and some women in her neighbourhood who used to pass lewd comments on her.

Speaking to PTI, City Superintendent of Police (east) Raj Kumar Agarwal said,”The girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and raped on July 13, was found hanging inside her room on Friday night.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination. No suicide note was discovered from the site.”An inquiry has been ordered into the matter and senior officials have visited the aggrieved family, Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, Station House Office Satya Dev Sharma, Cooperganj police post in-charge Umesh Kumar, Head Constable Urmed Singh and Constable Sanjiv Gautam have been suspended for negligence in discharging official duties.

Agarwal confirmed that a First Information Report or FIR on charges of abatement of suicide was registered against three neighbours, including two women, who have been arrested.

The minor girl was kidnapped and raped on July 13 allegedly by her neighbours Wasif, his brother Wasaf and their friend Shyamu, alias Sammu, all teenagers.

(With agency inputs)