New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl who was defending herself from being physically assaulted by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district was thrown off the terrace of her house, the police said on Saturday. The accused who were neighbours with the teenager have been arrested.

The girl suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the Azamgarh District Hospital in a critical condition.

According to the complaint filed by her family, the three accused men forcibly took her to the rooftop and beat her up. When she objected to harassment by the men, they pushed her off the terrace, the police noted.

“The police have filed a case of assault and molestation based on the girl’s statement in which she has identified all three men by name. The girl’s family had lodged a complaint and we have filed a case. All the three accused have been arrested,” SP Sushil Dhule said, as quoted by NDTV.

An investigation is underway and additional sections may be added to the case based on the medical report of the victim.