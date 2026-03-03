Home

UP to become green state as 242 crore saplings planted in 9 years; key details inside

Uttar Pradesh set a massive record of planting 37.21 crore saplings in a day. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has planted more than 242 crore saplings in the state over the last ten years. This was done as a push to change the state into a ‘green state’. The official data states that the plantation drive in UP has led to a massive increase of 559.19 square kilometres of the forest-based cover, as stated in the India State of Forest Report 2023.

Plantation drive in UP

The state of Uttar Pradesh reached a massive record of 37.21 crore saplings in one day last year, on July 9. The government of Uttar Pradesh has now set a fresh record for planting more than 35 crore saplings. In addition, the recent mega plantation drive in Varanasi’s Sujabad Domri area drew residents, who planted more than 250,000 saplings, and that too just within an hour.

‘Green Chaupal’

The Forest Department had launched the fresh concept of ‘Green Chaupal’. The initiative was done to increase the involvement of the grassroots in the conservation of the environment.

Alongside, green chaupals are getting organised in more than 15,000 villages at the Gram Sabha level. The meetings for the same were chaired by the Gram Pradhans. The meetings are also held once a month, and these are done with the active participation of individuals from all the domains of society. The objective of the initiative of ‘Green Chaupals’ is to develop awareness about the environment.

The recent state budget was presented, in which the amount of Rs. 800 crore was allocated for the Social Forestry Scheme, Rs. 220 crore for the nursery management, and Rs. 189 crore was allocated for the State Compensatory Afforestation scheme.

Initiative of ‘Green Gold Certificates’

A special initiative was taken in the year 2025, in which more than 18,000 newborn children were presented with ‘Green Gold Certificates’. Alongside, the families of these newborns were provided with timber saplings, plants bearing fruits, and moringa plants.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already set a target on a long-term basis. The target of the same is to increase the coverage of the state to 15 per cent by the year 2030.

The state also conducts active plantation drives and has dedicated funding, as it is making efforts to establish its position as a major contributor to the conservation efforts of the environment in India.

(With inputs from IANS)

