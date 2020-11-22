Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will now conduct mandatory Covid-19 tests for every traveller coming from Delhi, which has seen a surge in daily coronavirus cases. Also Read - 2 Delhi Evening Markets Ordered Shut For Violating COVID-19 Norms

UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Sunday said the state government is also considering restrictions on the number of people at weddings and other social programmes.

Tiwari said infection cases have increased in UP districts bordering Delhi.

It seems the second COVID-19 wave has hit the national capital, he said, pointing to a spurt in cases there.

So, we are testing everyone coming from Delhi, be it by air, train or bus, he said.

When asked about the kind of curbs that may be imposed at social gatherings, Tiwari said the decision will be taken on the prevailing situation.

Districts in western UP like Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad have restricted social gatherings to 100. Necessary steps will be taken as per the prevailing situation in various places to stop the spread of the infection,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)