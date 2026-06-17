Got an E-Challan? UP Traffic Police shares safe ways to pay

Vehicle owners with pending e-challans should take note. The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has issued an important advisory, cautioning the public against fraudulent websites and online scams. Authorities have advised people to pay traffic challans only through verified official channels. Here’s how you can do it safely.
The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police, through a post on X, warned motorists to be vigilant when clearing e-challans and recommended using only official platforms instead of third-party apps like Car Info, CARS24, and Park+.
गलत e-Challan? घबराएँ नहीं।
यदि e-Challan में फोटो, वाहन संख्या, स्थान, दिनांक या अन्य विवरण गलत है, तो संबंधित जनपद के यातायात पुलिस कार्यालय से संपर्क करें।
सहायता हेतु ईमेल करें: dirtraffic@nic.in
सही जानकारी अपनाएँ, केवल आधिकारिक माध्यमों पर ही भरोसा करें। pic.twitter.com/LIlX0JRhue
— UP Traffic Police | Road Safety (@uptrafficpolice) June 17, 2026
Motorists are advised to pay e-challans only through authorised channels, such as the Parivahan e-Challan portal or the mParivahan app. Alternatively, payments can be made at the nearest district traffic police office.
Appealing to the public, the Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police stressed the importance of making e-challan payments safely and within the stipulated time. It also encouraged motorists to adhere to traffic regulations and avoid violations that could lead to challans.
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