Got an E-Challan? UP Traffic Police shares safe ways to pay

The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police, through a post on its official X handle, urged motorists to clear their e-challans only via verified government channels.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: June 17, 2026, 6:49 PM IST
Got an E-Challan? UP Traffic Police shares safe ways to pay
Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police have issued safe ways to pay challan. Representational image

Vehicle owners with pending e-challans should take note. The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has issued an important advisory, cautioning the public against fraudulent websites and online scams. Authorities have advised people to pay traffic challans only through verified official channels. Here’s how you can do it safely.

Do not use third-party apps

The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police, through a post on X, warned motorists to be vigilant when clearing e-challans and recommended using only official platforms instead of third-party apps like Car Info, CARS24, and Park+.

Read more: Have you received a wrong traffic challan? Here’s a step-by-step guide to get it cancelled

What are the disadvantages of paying challan through third party app?

  • When submitting a challan through third-party apps, more money is usually charged in the name of additional fees.
  • It takes more time to submit the challan through third-party apps.
  • Payments may get stuck in third-party apps, and it may be difficult to get a refund.
  • Generally, your personal information is not safe on third-party apps.

Submit challan only through these means

Motorists are advised to pay e-challans only through authorised channels, such as the Parivahan e-Challan portal or the mParivahan app. Alternatively, payments can be made at the nearest district traffic police office.

UP Traffic Police appeals to people

Appealing to the public, the Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police stressed the importance of making e-challan payments safely and within the stipulated time. It also encouraged motorists to adhere to traffic regulations and avoid violations that could lead to challans.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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