New Delhi: Two people, including the village head, have been arrested for shooting a girl in the face in Uttar Pradesh for refusing to continue dancing during a wedding performance. The arrest comes a day after a video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms sending a shockwave across the nation.

According to news agency PTI, village head Sudhir Singh Patel and Phool Singh have been arrested.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the case where a woman was shot in the face at a wedding ceremony in Tirka village of Chitrakoot, on December 1. pic.twitter.com/KhAzkIu6hj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

The case relates to an incident that happened on December 1 at village head Sudhir Singh Patel’s daughter’s wedding in Tirka village in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. In the video clip, a girl who was a part of a dancers’ troupe was seen dancing with a co-performer. Moments later when the women stopped dancing, Sudhir Singh, in a growling tone said, “Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired).”

Soon after, another man appealed to the gun-wielding person to stop warning and actually shooting. “Sudhir bhaiya, aap goli chala hi do (Brother Sudhir, you should just fire the bullet),” said the other voice.

Within seconds, the girl took a shot in her jaw and was hospitalised in critical condition in a Kanpur hospital. According to police reports, the groom’s maternal uncles, Mithilesh and Akhilesh, who were present on the stage were also wounded in the firing incident.

“We are trying to arrest the accused. We are making all the efforts to bring the culprit to justice,” senior police officer Ankit Mittal said.

In a similar incident in 2016, a 25-year-old dancer was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding in Bathinda in Punjab. Kulwinder Kaur, who was pregnant, was shot in the stomach while performing on stage. She had died on the spot.