Lucknow: As cases dip in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government plans to further the Covid curbs in the state. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh witnessed less than 500 cases for the first since the second wave hit the country. According to the reports, the decision has taken in a high-level meeting where the chief minister himself was present.

Here’s What Govt Likely To Announce According To The Reports:

Night curfew timings will be revised to 9 pm to 7 am from 7 pm to 7 am.

Restaurants and malls will also be allowed to open with 50 percent of their capacity

Parks and street kiosks have also been allowed to open from June 21.

Detailed guidelines will be released soon, the state government said.

It is important to note that the government has not released any official guidelines yet. The state has been registering a steep decline in the number of active Covid cases as the figure has dropped from a high of 3,10,783 in April to 8,986 now, a remarkable reduction by 97.10 percent.

COVID Situation In Uttar Pradesh:

What can be termed as a great relief for the people living in Uttar Pradesh, especially after witnessing an unprecedented spike in the COVID cases. The Covid-19 case positivity rate (CPR) in Uttar Pradesh has come down from its peak of around 18% in April to 0.3% in the month of June. In fact, the case positivity rate in all 75 districts has dipped below 1%.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said: “Case positivity rate, a key indicator of pandemic situation, has remained below 1% in all the districts in June. CPR for the entire state is 0.3% which shows that pandemic has touched its lowest level.” The decline also reflected in the number of daily cases as only 339 new patients were reported in UP in the last 24 hours. The figure was the lowest since March 18 when 321 cases were reported.