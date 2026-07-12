BJP's plan to win Uttar Pradesh assembly election revealed! Saffron camp plans to reach every voter, party workers ask to...

New Delhi: With Uttar Pradesh assembly elections inching closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working on a roadmap to reach every vote in the state. The saffron camp is compiling a booth-wise list of its 2.5 crore primary members as part of its strategy. The members will be tasked with reaching out to voters through door-to-door campaigns. According to the reports, the directions were issued during the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh state executive meeting held at the party headquarters on Saturday.
State President Pankaj Chaudhary and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh instructed party office-bearers to undertake continuous grassroots visits and carry out booth verification honestly and systematically.
BJP also plans to organise booth conferences in every Assembly constituency, inviting not only current booth office-bearers but also former office-bearers, welfare scheme beneficiaries, and prominent local citizens.
State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary has also highlighted that the party’s greatest strength is its robust booth-level organisation. He described every booth-level worker as the “real warrior” of an election and urged all office-bearers to maintain regular contact with grassroots workers and accelerate organisational activities.
He also asked party leaders to actively participate in organisational campaigns, including tree plantation drives, digital training programmes, and events commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas.
State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh said every organisational activity should revolve around the booth, adding that regular visits are essential to energise the party’s grassroots network.
Uttar Pradesh has 13.39 crore registered voters, while the BJP claims to have around 2.5 crore primary members. The party’s strategy is to activate as many of these members as possible so they can directly engage with voters and help build support ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
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