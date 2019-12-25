New Delhi: Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned of ‘revenge’ against those involved in the destruction of public property in the name of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, district administration in Rampur, where violence had taken place last Saturday, became the first to initiate the process of recovery of damage to government and public properties-sending notices to 28 city residents to pay for the damage caused by them.

Addressing media after large-scale violence in state capital Lucknow, as well as Sambhal last Thursday, the Chief Minister had also announced that the vandals would be made to pay for the damage caused to the public property.

In identical notices on Tuesday, the 28 residents, including an embroidery worker and a hawker of spices, both of whom are already in custody, the district administration has sought an explanation as to why they should not be made to pay for damage, which was worth Rs 14.86 lakh. They have been given one-week time to reply to the notices after which the process of recovery against them will be started.

An accused and his family are allowed to submit evidence to prove that they have been wrongly booked in the case.

A day after the Lucknow and Sambhal violence, clashes took place in more than a dozen cities in the state during anti-CAA protests. Kanpur, which witnessed clashes on Friday, saw violence on Saturday too along with Rampur, where one protester lost his life.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has triggered a massive crackdown in response to the clashes; the police response, however, has led to allegations of human rights violation against it. More than 20 people have been killed, while around 700 people have been arrested.

Three workers of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) have been accused of instigating violence in the state and arrested for the same.