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Noida Weather: City boils at 44 degrees ahead of Nautapa, IMD issues orange alert as severe heatwave continues

Noida Weather: City boils at 44 degrees ahead of Nautapa, IMD issues orange alert as severe heatwave continues

The Meteorological Department has also issued a heatwave alert for Friday. On Thursday, the daytime temperature of Noida was recorded at 44 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature was 28 degrees Celius.

Noida Weather: City boils at 44 degrees ahead of Nautapa, IMD issues orange alert as severe heatwave continues

Uttar Pradesh Weather: Almost all major states in India are facing extreme temperatures and heatwave conditions. North Indian state Uttar Pradesh is also battered by blistering heat and extreme temperatures, with Banda district once again emerging as the hottest city in the country. It recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hot and humid western winds are expected to hit the southern part of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Weather: IMD Issued Red Alert

The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for the state over the next three days. It is expected that the severity to slightly decrease over the next week. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for high heatwave conditions at isolated places over the next week. Possible hotter night conditions are also expected.

It is to be noted that the red alert is the highest level of weather alert. It means “take action”.

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