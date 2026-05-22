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Uttar Pradesh Weather: RED ALERT Issued for next 3 days, check IMD forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh Weather: RED ALERT Issued for next 3 days, check IMD forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur

The IMD said that hot and humid western winds are expected to hit south part of Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Banda district recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh Weather: RED ALERT Issued for next 3 days, check IMD forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh Weather: Almost all major states in India are facing extreme temperatures and heatwave conditions. North Indian state Uttar Pradesh is also battered by blistering heat and extreme temperatures, with Banda district once again emerging as the hottest city in the country. It recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hot and humid western winds are expected to hit the southern part of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Weather: IMD Issued Red Alert

The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for the state over the next three days. It is expected that the severity to slightly decrease over the next week. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for high heatwave conditions at isolated places over the next week. Possible hotter night conditions are also expected.

It is to be noted that the red alert is the highest level of weather alert. It means “take action”.

Also Read: Rajasthan weather forecast: Severe heatwave conditions to intensify for next four days; Sriganganagar remains hottest city with 46.5° Celsius

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Uttar Pradesh Weather: Reason Behind High Temperatures?

According to the meteorological department of Lucknow, several factors are behind the prevailing heatwave conditions across Uttar Pradesh. Major reasons are – absence of any active weather system, clear skies, that are causing enhanced radiational heating, and dry weather.

The weather department has stated that the hot and humid western winds are expected over the southern part of the state.

Orange Alert In Delhi

Earlier, the weather department issued an orange alert for Delhi as the temperature is expected to remain around 46 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: May 21 Weather Update: Will Delhi see further rise in temperatures today? 9 of world’s 15 hottest cities are in India, IMD issues heat alert

India’s Hotted District

On Wednesday, Banda district recorded 48 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in the country. Banda remains the hottest place in the country.

District Temperature Prayagraj 46.4°C Hamirpur 46.2°C Jhansi 45.9°C Aligarh Above 43°C Varanasi Above 43°C Hardoi Above 43°C

Rainfall Alert Issued for These States

The weather department has predicted widespread rainfall in northeastern, eastern and peninsular India. Scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness rainfall over the next few days as well.

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