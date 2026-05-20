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Uttar Pradesh weather: RED ALERT, severe heatwave warning for 11 districts, Banda boils at 48°C – Check IMD forecast for Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh weather: RED ALERT, severe heatwave warning for 11 districts, Banda boils at 48°C – Check IMD forecast for Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad

Published date india.com Published: May 20, 2026 11:57 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Uttar Pradesh weather: RED ALERT, severe heatwave warning for 11 districts, Banda boils at 48°C – Check IMD forecast for Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh weather: RED ALERT, severe heatwave warning for 11 districts, Banda boils at 48°C – Check IMD forecast for Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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