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Uttar Pradesh weather: RED ALERT, severe heatwave warning for 11 districts, Banda boils at 48°C – Check IMD forecast for Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh weather: RED ALERT, severe heatwave warning for 11 districts, Banda boils at 48°C – Check IMD forecast for Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh weather: RED ALERT, severe heatwave warning for 11 districts, Banda boils at 48°C – Check IMD forecast for Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad
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