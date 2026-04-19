Home

News

Uttar Pradesh weather update: Bad news for UP residents as IMD warns of heatwave conditions in THESE areas; check detailed forecast

Uttar Pradesh weather update: Bad news for UP residents as IMD warns of heatwave conditions in THESE areas; check detailed forecast

Uttar Pradesh faces heatwave conditions as IMD warns of soaring temperatures in several areas, advising residents to take precautions amid rising heat.

Uttar Pradesh weather update: In a matter of concern for the residents of UP, the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in the state over the next four to five days as maximum temperatures rise above normal levels across the state. The IMD said on Sunday that cities including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Agra, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi recorded temperatures significantly above normal, indicating the onset of heatwave conditions.

Check IMD weather predictions for Uttar Pradesh cities

According to the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, dry westerly winds in the lower troposphere over interior Maharashtra are causing a gradual increase in temperatures. Barring the Terai region adjoining Uttarakhand, maximum temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

What is the IMD update on heatwave conditions?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry over the state during the coming week, with no significant change in temperatures. However, heatwave conditions are very likely at isolated places, particularly over southern parts of Uttar Pradesh during the daytime.

Heatwave Alert | IMD Update (19–23 April) Heatwave conditions are very likely over several parts of Northwest, Central & East India in the coming days. 19–20 April : West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh

19–23 April: East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East… pic.twitter.com/WPpwYvJ6JO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 19, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Night temperatures are also expected to remain above normal, with “warm night” conditions likely at isolated places over northwestern parts of the state during the next two to three days.

Uttar Pradesh weather update: City-wise temperature update

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to hover around 41 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively, under mainly clear sky conditions.

Among major centres, Prayagraj recorded a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Varanasi at 44.2 degrees Celsius and Banda at 43.6 degrees Celsius. Several other districts including Sultanpur, Barabanki and Bahraich also reported temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius. No significant rainfall was recorded across the state.

The IMD has advised people to take precautions against heat exposure, especially during peak afternoon hours, as heatwave conditions may intensify in isolated pockets.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.