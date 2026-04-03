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UP woman builds Rs 80 lakh dairy enterprise, here is Poojas inspiring story from struggle to success

UP woman builds Rs 80 lakh dairy enterprise, here is Pooja’s inspiring story from struggle to success

A UP woman, Pooja Chaudhary, has scripted a remarkable story of grit and determination to emerge as a symbol of women's empowerment. She broke barriers to launch the 'Shiv Milk Product'

Pooja Chaudhary’s journey began with her in-laws’ traditional dairy business.

A daughter-in-law from Iglas in Aligarh, Pooja Chaudhary, has scripted a remarkable story of determination and vision, emerging as a symbol of women’s empowerment. In a rural setting where women’s roles are often confined to household responsibilities, Pooja broke barriers by establishing her own enterprise, ‘Shiv Milk Product,’ and creating employment for dozens, thereby earning recognition as a successful entrepreneur.

Pooja Chaudhary’s journey began with her in-laws’ traditional dairy business. After marriage, when she observed the functioning of the family’s Kamdhenu dairy work, she envisioned transforming it into a modern and organised enterprise.

A graduate from Government Girls’ College, Pooja chose not to limit herself to household duties. Instead, she took charge of the business accounts and gradually began planning its expansion.

In 2023, Pooja secured a loan of Rs 50 lakh with the support of the Khadi and Village Industries Department and laid the foundation of a modern, automated dairy plant in Harjigarh, Tappal.

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Today, this facility operates under the name ‘Shiv Milk Product’ and has gained recognition for producing high-quality dairy products.

Pooja’s strategic planning and efficient management have driven her dairy business to achieve an annual turnover of Rs 80 lakh.

The demand for her products extends beyond local markets to cities like Mathura and Vrindavan.

Products: Pure paneer, ghee, mawa, full cream milk, and buttermilk.

Employment: Around 35 people are directly employed.

Farmer Network: Milk procurement agreements with over 70 local farmers, strengthening the rural economy.

Distribution: A network of approximately 20 dealers ensures supply across multiple towns.

Building the business was not without challenges. From navigating the loan process to securing land, Pooja faced multiple hurdles.

However, the unwavering support of her husband Rohitash and her father-in-law kept her motivated.

By embracing technology and maintaining strict quality standards, she successfully established her brand in the market.

Today, Pooja Chaudhary stands as a role model for women in Iglas and nearby regions.

Along with achieving self-reliance, she actively encourages other rural women to adopt advanced animal husbandry practices and benefit from government schemes.

Her journey proves that with strong determination and family support, even a rural woman can achieve success comparable to the corporate world.

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