Banda: In yet another shocking incident, a woman in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped by six men. The survivor has claimed that the incident took place on Monday when she was on her way to a relative’s place along with a family member. However, the police registered a case only after the video of the incident, which was shot by accused, went viral on social media.

The woman said that when she went to the same police to file a complaint and narrated the incident to the officials present, she was scolded and asked to leave. After the clip went viral and her brother came across it, she met the superintendent of police and only after that a case was registered.

Arun Pathak, station officer of Mau, also confirmed that the 14-second-long clip of the incident is of October 28. He stated that the woman was stopped midway and was raped by the men and the family member who was accompanying her was tied up to a tree.

Meanwhile, Chitrakoot police have arrested three accused and conducting search for the remaining three. “We have identified all the accused and three have been arrested; the arrested accused have confessed to committing the gang rape,” a leading portal quoted Manoj Jha, SP Chitrakoot as saying.