New Delhi: A woman’s body was found from a room of a hotel on Wednesday evening in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Chetganj Circle Officer Ankita Singh told news agency ANI, “According to register at the hotel, she was a student at BHU & came to meet her cousin. Prima facie, the reason of death was poison.”

Varanasi: Body of a woman was found in a room of a hotel yesterday evening; Ankita Singh, Circle Officer, Chetganj, says, “According to register at the hotel, she was a student at BHU & came to meet her cousin. Prime facie, reason of death was poison. Investigation is underway.” pic.twitter.com/nNcSVBwA98 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2019

The victim’s body was found at Parad Kothi Hotel, opposite Varanasi railway station. She had arrived at the hotel with a man named Ameesh Tiwari. Ameesh has been absconding since the incident.

An investigation is underway.