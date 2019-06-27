New Delhi: A woman’s body was found from a room of a hotel on Wednesday evening in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Chetganj Circle Officer Ankita Singh told news agency ANI, “According to register at the hotel, she was a student at BHU & came to meet her cousin. Prima facie, the reason of death was poison.”
The victim’s body was found at Parad Kothi Hotel, opposite Varanasi railway station. She had arrived at the hotel with a man named Ameesh Tiwari. Ameesh has been absconding since the incident.
An investigation is underway.