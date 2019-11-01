Lucknow: In a late night administrative reshuffle on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister transferred 25 IAS and 22 IPS officers. The transferred officials include district magistrates of nine districts including Lucknow and Varanasi.Other districts that have got new district magistrates include Lalitpur, Rae Bareli, Ballia, Mirzapur, Farukkhabad, Bareilly and Hamirpur.

Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma has been transferred to Varanasi in the same capacity and he has been replaced by Abhishek Prakash who moves from Hamirpur to Lucknow as District Magistrate. Varanasi District Magistrate Surendra Singh will join the Chief Minister’s Secretariat as special secretary.

Sushil Kumar Patel will be the new district magistrate of Mirzapur while Hari Pratap Shahi will go to Ballia in the same position. Manvendra Singh will be district magistrate of Farukkhabad and Yogesh Shukla will take over as district magistrate Lalitpur.

Nitish Kumar will be district magistrate of Bareilly and Gyaneshwar Tiwari will take over as district magistrate of Hamipur.

Subhrant Shukla will take over as the Estate officer in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday night also transferred 22 IPS officers, including superintendents of police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varanasi has been sent to Lucknow as Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyber Crime, according to an official release.

Prabhakar Chaudhary, SP Sonebhadra, has been made the new SSP of Varanasi. The SP of Shravasti, Ashish Srivastava, will be the new SP of Sonebhadra. He will be replaced by Anup Kumar Singh, who was Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cyber Crime.

Aligarh (Rural) SP, Manilal Patidar, has been sent to Mahoba as superintendent of police.

Similarly, ASP Bareilly (City) Abhinandan has been sent to Kaushambhi as SP and ASP Agra (City) is now SP Fatehpur.

Kanpur City (West) ASP Sanjiv Suman has been made SP Hapur replacing Yashvir Singh.

Manoj Kumar Jha, SP Chitrakoot, has been shifted to Prayagraj as SP railways. Ankit Mittal will take over as SP Chitrakoot.