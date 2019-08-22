Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government took a major decision today to scrap at least six allowances provided to its employees.

The six allowances include project allowance, computer allowance, family planning allowance, cash handling allowance (irrigation department), bilingual allowance.

Additional Chief Secretary to Government of UP, Finance Department and Finance Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar Mittal issued the order on behalf of the government.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to increase the allowances of the priest and the staff involved in the upkeep of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya.

After Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift temple, recently met Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Manoj Misra to express resentment over an inadequate annual increase in allowance, Misra assured Acharya Satyendra Das of an increase in the allowances.

The Commissioner said that the annual allowance for ‘prasad’, which is offered after daily puja rituals at the makeshift temple, will be suitably hiked.

The head priest said that the Commissioner has assured to look into the issue and increase the allowances.

He had, earlier, expressed unhappiness over the inadequate hike in annual allowances for the nine-member staff.

While the head priest’s allowance was raised by Rs 1,000 per month, the remaining eight staff members got a hike of Rs 500 per month.