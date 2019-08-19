New Delhi: The much-awaited cabinet reshuffle of Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh has been postponed yet again due to reasons unknown. However, reports suggest that the decision has been taken amid concerns over the deteriorating health of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

With 17 vacancies, the cabinet restructuring was earlier scheduled to take place on Monday at 11 AM. Several speculations have been made regarding key promotions and induction of new ministers and legislators. Some ministers also may be dropped while some others might undergo a change of portfolio.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister met Home Minister Amit Shah along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Friday to discuss the details of the reshuffle. He also called on Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan on Saturday to hand over the names of the new ministers in a sealed envelope.

The Yogi cabinet has 43 ministers at present, including 21 cabinet ministers with two Deputy CMs – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. It has nine ministers of state with independent charge and 13 ministers of state. This is the second time in nearly two and a half years when more than a dozen fresh faces will be inducted in the Yogi cabinet.

Meanwhile, Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (66), was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after complaints of difficulty in breathing. According to the health bulletin, he has been put on an ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and an IABP (Intra-aortic balloon pump) support.

Several top ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to visit Jaitley at the hospital.