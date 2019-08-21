Uttarakhand: At least 20 people were missing and 15 bodies have been recovered so far in Sanel village of Mori block in Uttarkashi district following an incident of a cloudburst, stated news agency ANI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations are underway in the region.

On the same day, a helicopter carrying relief material from Mori to the flood-affected areas in Moldi crashed in Uttarkashi. Apparently, the driver of the copter lost control after getting entangled in overhead electrical wires.

Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district damaged several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages of Uttarkashi. On August 18, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) stated that a woman was washed away in Dehradun district when her car fell into a seasonal river. The whole flood situation was thereafter monitored by Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan as the senior administrative and police officials left for the rain-hit villages.

On Tuesday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed a search and rescue operation in Tikochi and Arakot in Uttarkashi district on the banks of river Tons, following a cloudburst in the area. They recovered one body, while four vehicles were feared trapped under debris.

Uttarakhand: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is conducting search & rescue operation in Tikochi and Arakot in Uttarkashi district on the banks of river Tons, following cloudburst in the area. One body recovered, 4 vehicles feared trapped under debris. pic.twitter.com/Jk7iaOA9vX — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

There were also reports of landslides in various parts of the district in Uttarakhand. As a result of the debris from the landslides, the Chardham Yatra routes were blocked at various points, the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Lambagad and Tangri, the Kedarnath highway at Banswada and Jamu Nursery and the Gangotri NH at Harshil, Badeti and Helgugad and Yamunotri Highway at Dabarkot, noted the officials.

The landslide on the Kailash-Mansarovar route posed a hindrance to the yatra pilgrims. The SEOC officials informed that devotees were then moved to safer places.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand rose to 16 after the flash floods and cloudbursts left many people stranded in several regions in the state. Moreover, the water level in Tons River in Uttarkashi rose above the danger mark.

In view of the damage caused by the rain in the Mori block of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who visited the region on Tuesday had announced a compensation of four lakh rupees to the next of kin of those killed in the natural calamity.