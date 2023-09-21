Home

Uttarakhand: 17 Injured As Boiler Explodes In Haridwar Steel Factory

17 people were injured in a boiler explosion in a steel factory in Roorkee city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

New Delhi: At least 17 people were injured when a boiler exploded in a steel factory in Roorkee city of Uttar Pradesh’s Haridwar on Thursday. According to the police, the incident occurred at the Gayatri Steel Services and many employees were present in the factory when the explosion took place.

“We received information that about 17 people have been injured due to boiler explosion in a factory named ‘Gayatri Steel Services’ in Mangalore police station area,” Haridwar SSP Pramendra Doval said, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Around 17 people got injured in a boiler explosion in Haridwar Haridwar SSP Pramendra Doval says, "We received information that about 17 people have been injured due to boiler explosion in a factory named 'Gayatri Steel Services' in Mangalore police… pic.twitter.com/6REXbKmbaT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2023

The officer said the injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment from where those who had sustained critical injuries were taken to a better facility for advanced treatment.

The SSP said that a safety audit of the factory has also been ordered and action will be taken if irregularities are found.

“We have given instructions for safety audit of the factory and action will be taken if any irregularities are found,” the senior officer said.

More details are awaited.

