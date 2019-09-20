New Delhi: At least six people died on Friday due to poisoning after consuming illicit liquor in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Reports suggest that the death toll is likely to rise.

Uttarakhand police are looking into the case and an investigation is underway. Similar cases were reported from a village in Tehri district earlier, where two people died after consuming alcohol.

Uttarakhand: Six dead allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in Dehradun, today. Police investigation underway. — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019

The incident recalls of similar case in February this year in which more than 100 people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Four to five people were arrested by the UP and Uttarakhand police. The death toll had reached up to 104, with 67 in the UP and 37 in Uttarakhand.

The bootleg deaths had also incited a political storm in the two BJP-led states, where the opposition parties alleged an illegal alcohol trade that had been thriving for years. The Opposition in Uttar Pradesh had even demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over negligence in the matter.