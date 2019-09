New Delhi: Six passengers were severely injured after a UT Air helicopter crash-landed while taking off at a helipad in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand.

According to reports, the rear part of the chopper hit the ground during take-off causing the helicopter to crash.

In August, a similar incident took place in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand where a helicopter carrying relief materials, engaged in rescue operations for flood-hit areas in the state.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.