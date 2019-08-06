New Delhi: In a tragic accident today in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal, 7 children died after a school bus rolled down a gorge, Disaster Mitigation And Management Centre informed.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been rushed to the spot and injured people have been shifted to a hospital.

In another incident, five passengers died after a boulder fell on their bus at Lambagad slide zone on Badrinath Highway today.

Several still feared trapped in the bus as the rescue operation is underway in presence of Police team.

More Details Awaited.