Dehradun: A holiday has been declared for Saturday at all government and private schools, and all Anganwadis in Chamoli district, due to snowfall, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, over 900 villages of Uttrakhand are without electricity and water as unprecedented heavy snowfall has disrupted normal life in the state over the past few days.

An official of the state government had earlier said: “The electricity and water supply is disrupted in more than 900 villages and 50 tourists are stranded in a number of places due the closure of roads. Traffic is blocked on around 100 highways across the state.”

With roads turning slippery traffic movement has come to a standstill in the upper reaches and the administration is trying to fix things.

The officer further said that there is a risk of accidents due to frost in the place on Kempty Marg. On the same route, vehicles can go up to near the Gurudwara. State roadways buses coming from Dehradun to Mussoorie Picture Palace have to shorten their routes.

Ritesh Rawat, a resident of Chamoli said: “Snow has disrupted the supply of electricity and water almost every year. But this time around it has been for a longer stretch, without any kind of respite in sight.”

(With agency inputs)