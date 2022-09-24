New Delhi: The body of a 19-year-old receptionist, who went missing on the premises of a private resort owned by BJP leader’s son Pulkit Arya, has been found by the police. The police found the woman’s body from Chilla canal in Rishikesh. The teen was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya who has been now arrested along with other two accused. “The deceased’s brother and father were here and they identified the body. The body found at the barrage is of Ankita Bhandari,” Shekhar Suyal, Additional SP said.Also Read - BJP Leader's Son Arrested For Killing Receptionist at Uttarakhand Resort: Police

According to reports, the accused has confessed to having pushed Ankita into the Cheela canal after a dispute and she drowned. He had reported her missing on Monday, as did her family, but police said it later turned out he, along with two staff members, had killed her. Also Read - Heavy Rain Alert: Uttarakhand Schools To Remain Closed; Intense Downpour In THESE Districts Till Sept 17

“Search operation was going on from 7am, we took out the body of a woman, her relatives came here & identified it to be the body of Ankita Bhandari. Deadbody taken to AIIMS in Rishikesh: SDRF official. Also Read - Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Uttarakhand; Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway

Uttarakhand | Visuals from Chilla canal in Rishikesh where the body of #AnkitaBhandari was recovered today. The 19-yr-old receptionist was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya who has been now arrested along with other two accused pic.twitter.com/hOSSpGn2e3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

Yesterday, a large number of locals from various villages in the vicinity pelted stones on the resort and thrashed the accused while the police were taking them along.

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Women gherao the Police vehicle that was carrying the accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case The 19-yr-old receptionist went missing a few days ago & her body was found today. 3 accused, incl Pulkit -owner of the resort where she worked- arrested pic.twitter.com/v3IK8zE1xI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2022

On Friday night, a bulldozer was called to destroy the infamous resort where the 19-year-old girl worked as a receptionist. The officials swung into action after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed them to take ‘stern’ action.

‘Strictest punishment will be given’: CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Dhami called the incident “unfortunate” and said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused. “Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal be,” Dhami said.