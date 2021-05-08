Dehradun: Owing to the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday announced summer vacations in all government, non-government, private and day boarding schools till June 30. The government, however, said during this period, if a private school wants to conduct online classes, it can do so as per its convenience. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Corona Curfew Extended in Dehradun, Haridwar, US Nagar Till May 6. Details Here

Earlier, reports have suggested that that the Uttarakhand government is mulling some 'major decision' to curb the transmission of the virus in the state. "Covid-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by 10 May," said Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal on Saturday.