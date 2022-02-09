Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday released BJP’s manifesto for Uttarakhand ahead of the assembly polls. He also laid the roadmap for its development over the next five years as a model state. Named “Vision Document, 2022”, the party’s poll manifesto puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development.Also Read - No Voter ID? Any 1 Out Of These 12 Identity Proofs Can Be Used To Vote. Check List

“There are three important pillars of the manifesto – ethics, economy, ecology, and environment,” Gadkari said after releasing the poll manifesto. Also Read - Goa Assembly Election: BJP To Release Poll Manifesto Today

Dehradun: Union Minister & BJP leader Nitin Gadkari released the party's manifesto for #UttarakhandElections2022 "I want to assure you all that we'll complete Char Dham Highway by this December… The development work you've seen in the state is just a trailer," he said pic.twitter.com/MHTOsDxXYu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2022

Giving details, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the party will provide 3 free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year and the pregnant women living in hilly areas will be given Rs 40,000.

Saying that the law over ‘Love Jihad’ will become more strict, Dhami said there will be provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

During the release of the manifesto, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party’s election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: All you need to know

Last month, the Election Commission had announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Full schedule

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 14

Date of counting: March 10

List of constituencies in Uttarakhand to go to polls on Feb 14:

1 Purola (SC)

2 Yamunotri

3 Gangotri

4 Badrinath

5 Tharali (SC)

6 Karnprayag

7 Kedarnath

8 Rudraprayag

9 Ghanshali (SC)

10 Deoprayag

11 Narendranagar

12 Pratapnagar

13 Tehri

14 Dhanolti

15 Chakrata (ST)

16 Vikasnagar

17 Sahaspur

18 Dharampur

19 Raipur

20 Rajpur Road (SC)

21 Dehradun Cantt.

22 Mussoorie

23 Doiwala

24 Rishikesh

25 Hardwar

26 B.H.E.L. Ranipur

27 Jwalapur (SC)

28 Bhagwanpur (SC)

29 Jhabrera (SC)

30 Pirankaliyar

31 Roorkee

32 Khanpur

33 Manglaur

34 Laksar

35 Hardwar Rural

36 Yamkeshwar

37 Pauri (SC)

38 Srinagar

39 Chaubattakhal

40 Lansdowne

41 Kotdwar

42 Dharchula

43 Didihat

44 Pithoragarh

45 Gangolihat (SC)

46 Kapkote

47 Bageshwar (SC)

48 Dwarahat

49 Salt

50 Ranikhet

51 Someshwar (SC)

52 Almora

53 Jageshwar

54 Lohaghat

55 Champawat

56 Lalkuwa

57 Bhimtal

58 Nainital (SC)

59 Haldwani

60 Kaladhungi

61 Ramnagar

62 Jaspur

63 Kashipur

64 Bajpur (SC)

65 Gadarpur

66 Rudrapur

67 Kichha

68 Sitarganj

69 Nanak Matta (ST)

70 Khatima