Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday released BJP’s manifesto for Uttarakhand ahead of the assembly polls. He also laid the roadmap for its development over the next five years as a model state. Named “Vision Document, 2022”, the party’s poll manifesto puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development.Also Read - No Voter ID? Any 1 Out Of These 12 Identity Proofs Can Be Used To Vote. Check List
“There are three important pillars of the manifesto – ethics, economy, ecology, and environment,” Gadkari said after releasing the poll manifesto. Also Read - Goa Assembly Election: BJP To Release Poll Manifesto Today
Giving details, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the party will provide 3 free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year and the pregnant women living in hilly areas will be given Rs 40,000.
“Today we’ve launched our manifesto (Drishti Patra) for state polls. We’ll provide 3 free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year. Pregnant women living in hilly areas will be given Rs 40,000. Senior citizens’ pensions will be increased to Rs 3600,” Dhami said.
“I want to assure you all that we’ll complete Char Dham Highway by this December… The development work you’ve seen in the state is just a trailer,” he said.
Saying that the law over ‘Love Jihad’ will become more strict, Dhami said there will be provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.
“We will amend the law of ‘Love Jihad’ to make it stricter, including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. We will create 50,000 government jobs for young people,” Dhami said.
During the release of the manifesto, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party’s election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present.
Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: All you need to know
Last month, the Election Commission had announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Full schedule
Issue of notification: January 21
Last date of nomination: January 28
Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Date of poll: February 14
Date of counting: March 10
List of constituencies in Uttarakhand to go to polls on Feb 14:
1 Purola (SC)
2 Yamunotri
3 Gangotri
4 Badrinath
5 Tharali (SC)
6 Karnprayag
7 Kedarnath
8 Rudraprayag
9 Ghanshali (SC)
10 Deoprayag
11 Narendranagar
12 Pratapnagar
13 Tehri
14 Dhanolti
15 Chakrata (ST)
16 Vikasnagar
17 Sahaspur
18 Dharampur
19 Raipur
20 Rajpur Road (SC)
21 Dehradun Cantt.
22 Mussoorie
23 Doiwala
24 Rishikesh
25 Hardwar
26 B.H.E.L. Ranipur
27 Jwalapur (SC)
28 Bhagwanpur (SC)
29 Jhabrera (SC)
30 Pirankaliyar
31 Roorkee
32 Khanpur
33 Manglaur
34 Laksar
35 Hardwar Rural
36 Yamkeshwar
37 Pauri (SC)
38 Srinagar
39 Chaubattakhal
40 Lansdowne
41 Kotdwar
42 Dharchula
43 Didihat
44 Pithoragarh
45 Gangolihat (SC)
46 Kapkote
47 Bageshwar (SC)
48 Dwarahat
49 Salt
50 Ranikhet
51 Someshwar (SC)
52 Almora
53 Jageshwar
54 Lohaghat
55 Champawat
56 Lalkuwa
57 Bhimtal
58 Nainital (SC)
59 Haldwani
60 Kaladhungi
61 Ramnagar
62 Jaspur
63 Kashipur
64 Bajpur (SC)
65 Gadarpur
66 Rudrapur
67 Kichha
68 Sitarganj
69 Nanak Matta (ST)
70 Khatima