Haridwar: With just a few days left for Uttarakhand to go to polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday address a political rally in Haridwar and said his party will provide employment to 4 lakh people in the state if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls. He also said that Congress will provide medical facilities at the doorstep.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Calangute to Witness Tough Fight Between BJP's Joseph Sequeira & Congress' Michael Lobo

“We will provide medical facilities at your doorstep. We had promised loan waiver for farmers in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab and we did that, Rahul Gandhi said in Haridwar. Also Read - ‘Nobody Talking About 60 MLAs’: Sidhu Takes Veiled Dig At Rivals; Reminds Them ‘His’ Punjab Model

Making 4 promises, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress, if voted to power, will give employment to 4 lakh people and will also give LPG cylinder less than Rs 500. Also Read - UP Election: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pilot in Congress' Star Campaigners List For 3rd Phase, Babbar Left Out

“We are making 4 promises to you. We will give employment to 4 lakh people. We will give LPG cylinder less than Rs 500. We will also implement ‘Nyay’ scheme, in which 5 lakh families will be given Rs 40,000 in a year,” Rahul Gandhi said in Haridwar.

Uttarakhand | We are making 4 promises to you. We will give employment to 4 lakh people. We will give LPG cylinder less than Rs 500. We will also implement 'Nyay' scheme here, in which 5 lakh families will be given Rs 40,000 in a year: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/dnrAcyJIq2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022

Earlier in the day, Rahul addressed another rally and accused the Centre of leaving protesting farmers on roads for a year amid the pandemic and alleged India now has a king who believes people should keep quiet when he makes a decision.

Addressing farmers at a rally, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress intends to provide a government that works in partnership with farmers, the youths and the poor.

Citing the example of the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, he said farmers approached it for loan waivers and that was done within 10 days. A loan waiver worth Rs 70,000 crore was given to them.

“It was not a dole or a free gift. We did it because you work 24 hours for the country,” Gandhi said.

“The Congress never shut its doors on farmers… We want to work in partnership with farmers, the poor, labourers so that every section feels it is their government,” the former Congress chief said.

Referring to the wealth gap in the society, the Congress leader spoke about “two Indias” with such income disparity which is “not seen anywhere else”.

It must be noted that more than 81 lakh voters of Uttarakhand will decide the fate of 632 candidates when it goes to polls on February 14. Uttarakhand where single phase polling is slated for February 14 has a total of 81.43 lakh voters.