Dehradun: The stage is set for high voltage single-phase Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, with the campaigning coming to an end on Saturday. Polling is scheduled to be held to the 70 Assembly seats spread over 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Monday and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Electioneering, which drew to a close at 6 p.m. on Saturday in accordance with the Election Commission's (EC) guidelines, was affected for the most part by COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on physical rallies, forcing the political parties to resort to virtual rallies and scaled-down door-to-door campaigns. However, after the ban on physical rallies was lifted in a phased manner by the EC from February 1 onwards, a host of star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a series of rallies in support of their party candidates in the state.

The politically volatile hill state is gearing up for a triangular contest. While the ruling BJP is looking to retain the power, Congress has left no stone unturned to regain the majority, which it relinquished in 2017. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also thrown all its might to make a strong debut in the state polls this year and has promised freebies to woo the voters.

Voting Date, Time, and Results

Polling for 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts of Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 between 8 am and 6 pm, instead of 7 am to 5 pm given the terrain-related difficulties. According to Election Commissions data, a total of 11,447 polling booths have been set up for the convenience of over 81 lakh voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect 70 legislators. The Uttarakhand government has declared a holiday on February 14 as the voting is scheduled on a working day. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Key Candidates in Fray

A total of 632 candidates are in the fray for 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand. Of this, 564 candidates are men and 62 are women.

Some of the key candidates in the fray include Uttarakhand incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is contesting the polls from Kahtima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district, which is seen as his bastion. Congress heavyweight and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat is also contesting the elections from the Lalkuwa seat. A five-time MP Rawat, who served as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017 is Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate in the polls.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Col Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) has been fielded from the Gangotri Assembly constituency. Other than that, eyes will also be on BJP turncoat Dhan Singh Negi who returned to Congress ahead of polls and will be contesting from the Tehri seat against expelled Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay, who joined the saffron party.

Other key candidates in the fray are Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal from Narendra Nagar, Minister Ganesh Joshi from Mussoorie, Minister Swami Yatishwaranand from Haridwar (rural), Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal from Rishikesh, and Anukriti Gusain Rawat former beauty queen and daughter-in-law of former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat who is contesting from Lansdowne.

Opinion Poll

According to the Zee News Opinion Poll, a tight competition is most likely between the BJP and Congress. The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party is likely to have 31 to 35 seats in a 70 member state assembly, while the Congress is also expected to gain 33 to 37 seats. It is tough to determine which party is likely to get a clear majority by crossing a 35 seat-mark.

Also, the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the fray as the other challenger makes the poll scene different this time for both Congress and the BJP. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is likely to bag 0-2 seats, while Others may get 0-1 seats.

Result of 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP swept the elections by securing more than 23 lakh votes and winning a total of 58 seats of the 70 seats. The saffron party formed the government in the state, with Trivendra Singh Rawat as chief minister.

Congress on the other hand suffered a whopping drop of 21 seats from its 2012 result and managed to secure just 11 seats.