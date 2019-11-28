New Delhi: The counting of votes is underway for the Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand. The assembly election to the Pithoragarh was conducted on Monday.

The polling which began at 8 AM on Monday went on peacefully with a voter turnout of 47.48 per cent by 5 PM, noted Pithoragarh District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer VK Jogdande, according to news agency PTI.

Residents of Deodar village boycotted the bypoll, citing non-fulfilment of their demand for a link road. Despite much persuasion by officials, none of the 461 voters in the village turned up to vote, Assistant Returning Officer Vidya Sagar Kapri said.

A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for 1,05,711 voters. The Pithoragarh seat in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand had fallen vacant after the death of sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant in June.

Pant’s wife Chandra is taking on Congress’ Anju Lunthi in the bypoll. Pant, who held the finance and parliamentary affairs ministries in Trivendra Singh Rawat cabinet, He died due to cancer in Houston of the United States in the month of June.

The third contestant Lalit Mohan Bhatt is from Samajwadi Party.

(With agency inputs)