Dehradun: BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have announced that he is not willing to contest in the upcoming assembly election in the state. Rawat on Wednesday wrote a letter to BJP National Chief JP Nadda requesting to accept his wish to not contest in the Uttarakhand polls. He wrote, “Please accept my request to not contest in Uttarakhand polls so that I focus on supporting the party (in upcoming polls).”Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Likely To Lose From Khatima Constituency

Rawat’s announcement came amid BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalize the names of candidates for the Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa. The CEC meeting is to be held at the party headquarters in the national capital, which is likely to be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Where Do Parties Stand? Total Seats, Vote Share And More

As per sources, PM Modi will join this meeting virtually and the members of CEC whose COVID reports are positive will also join the meeting virtually. After several rounds of meetings, BJP had finalized the names of the candidates for the third, fourth, and fifth phases, as well as the seat-sharing formula in the alliance, which has also been finalized but the final decision will be taken today in the election committee meeting. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Uttarakhand Elections 2022: How is Caste Dynamics Likely to Sway Voting Decision?

Elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.