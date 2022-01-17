New Delhi: Uttarakhand is all set to witness a do-or-die battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress on February 14, but before that India’s leading news channel, Zee News has conducted an Opinion poll to check the mood of the people in the poll-bound state. Anchored by Sudhir Chaudhary, Zee News Editor-in-Chief, ‘Janta Ka Mood‘ pre-poll survey will not only forecast the total seat and vote share a party is projected to win, but it will also predict region-wise numbers which will give viewers a comprehensive picture of the ground. The biggest Opinion Poll which has received more than 10 lakh responses will be aired live at 7 pm tonight. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - Zee News' Janta Ka Mood Opinion Poll: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming

Zee News Opinion Poll | Here are the LIVE updates

This time, the largely bipolar politics of the state involving the two national parties—BJP and Congress, which have been alternately in power, has got a new twist with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). For the unversed, AAP is also in the fray, offering itself as an alternative to Congress and the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Harish Rawat said that the grand old party will welcome Harak Singh Rawat (expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister) if he accepts his mistake. “I don’t want to make any statement on this. Expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh has not joined the Congress party yet. Party will take a decision after considering several angles”, said Former Uttarakhand CM & Congress leader Harish Rawat.

What Happened in 2017 and 2012?

In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party had form the government in Uttarakhand after winning 57 of the 70 seats. The saffron party had left the Congress reeling in distant second position with 11 seats.

Party Seats contested Seats won Indian National Congress (INC) 70 11 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 70 57 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 70 0 Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (P) 44 0 Independents – 2 Total – 70

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2012:

Party Seats contested Seats won Indian National Congress (INC) 70 32 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 70 31 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 70 3 Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (P) 44 1 Independents – 4 Total – 70