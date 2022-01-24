Dehradun: Weeks ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022, the Congress party on Monday evening released another list of 11 candidates for the upcoming polls. According to the list, the party has fielded Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat from the Ramnagar seat, while Anukriti Gusain Rawat, the daughter-in-law of state minister Harak Singh Rawat who recently switched over from BJP, has been given a ticket from Lansdowne.Also Read - Schools in Uttarakhand to Remain Closed, COVID Restrictions Extended Till January 31

In the last assembly polls, Rawat had contested from two seats but had failed to win from both. Ramnagar is Rawat's native home, as he did his schooling from there.

Congress releases another list of 11 candidates for the upcoming #UttarakhandElections2022 Harish Rawat to contest from Ramnagar and Anukriti Gusain Rawat, the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat, from Lansdowne. pic.twitter.com/VaqNRCgwCs — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022



With this list, Congress has announced the names of total 64 candidates of the total 70 Assembly constituencies in the state, The party on Saturday released its first list of 53 candidates that included the names of party’s state unit president Ganesh Godiyal and leader of Opposition in the assembly Pritam Singh. As per the previous list, Godiyal has been fielded from Srinagar seat, while Singh will contest from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the last Assembly election, BJP secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand.