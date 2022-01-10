Chamoli: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, section 144 has been imposed in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand from January 8. District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Monday said the move is aimed at conducting the state Assembly elections in a peaceful manner. The Chamoli district faced heavy snowfall in the past few days. The clearing of snow from roads was carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) earlier today.Also Read - Uttarakhand Election 2022 Dates, Voting Time, Results, Full Schedule: All you need to know

Meanwhile, the Dehradun administration has also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the district. According to District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar, the order bars the gathering of five or more people in public places across the district.

However, the order excluded bus stations, railway stations and some other such places. It will also not be applicable on door-to-door visits of Assembly candidates.

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly in Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. The single phase election will be held by following Covid protocols.