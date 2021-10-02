Chamoli: Nearly 24 hours after an avalanche hit the mountain range, the Indian Navy on Saturday said the bodies of 4 naval mountaineers have been recovered by the rescue team from Mt Trishul, Chamoli. However, the search for the other two members is underway.Also Read - Good News For Uttarakhand Govt Employees! Dearness Allowance Hiked to 11%, Cabinet Nod to Payment of Revised DA

Giving further details, the Indian Navy added that the mortal remains of four out of five missing Naval mountaineers — Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav, Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari, Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti, Hari Om MCPO II — were retrieved from Chamoli. "Efforts continue to locate the fifth naval climber and one Sherpa," the Indian Navy said.

The Navy also added that the bodies of four people were spotted lying scattered near Mount Trishul during a search operation conducted with the help of a helicopter on Saturday.

Those spotted lying en route to the peak can be members of the Indian Navy’s mountaineering team that had gone missing after an avalanche on Friday, said Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Principal Col Amit Bisht, who is leading a team of rescuers.

However, rescuers are still trying to reach close to the spot with the weather hampering their efforts, he said.

“Rescuers have made it up to the Sutlej Camp II on way to the peak so far and we hope to reach close to the spot by tomorrow,” Colonel Bisht said.

A team of rescuers from the NIM, Uttarkashi; High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg; and Garhwal Scouts personnel is engaged in the combined search and rescue operation, he said.

Mount Trishul, which means trident, a weapon associated with lord Shiva, is a group of three Himalayan peaks.

The adventure wing of the Indian Navy had informed the NIM authorities about the incident around 11 am on Friday and sought the help of the institute’s search and rescue team.