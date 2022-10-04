Uttarakhand Avalanche Tragedy Latest Update: Over 10 mountaineers have been killed in the avalanche as the tragedy struck Uttarakhand earlier in the day, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Principal Amit Bisht told news agency PTI. Giving details police said eight have been rescued so far, and the search operation is underway for 11 others at the moment.Also Read - 8 Mountaineers Rescued, 21 Still Trapped As Avalanche Hits Uttarakhand; Rescue Ops Underway

Notably, the trainees were from Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar further added that the Indian Air Force helicopters are helping in the rescue effort. Also Read - Uttarakhand Rains: 400 Pilgrims From Rajasthan Stranded In Uttarkashi District After Landslide

Uttarakhand | SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak pic.twitter.com/kYRRgLAwwh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022

Also Read - IMD Issues Red Alert In Uttarakhand, Warns Of Landslides, Flash Floods, Says Avoid Travel

An avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district had trapped 29 mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said eight mountaineers were rescued by their team members and efforts are on to bring the rest to safety.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet said the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the NIM have launched rescue operations.

Dhami also said he has spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought the help of the Army in expediting the rescue operations.

“29 trainee mountaineers from mountaineering institute in Uttarakashi went for mountaineering. The incident occurred at height of 14,000 feet. Over 8 rescued while exact location of others yet to be ascertained. Two lady mountaineers have possibly not survived,” DGP Ashok Kumar said.