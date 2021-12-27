Chamoli: The Badrinath shrine and Auli in the high altitude areas of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district witnessed fresh snowfall early morning on Monday. Photos and videos showed tourists enjoying the fresh spell of snow in the hill station Auli. Minus 2.89 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in the hilly areas of Auli around 5: 30 am on Monday.Also Read - Parts Of California Get A White Christmas After Snowfall

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun reported a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is a degree less than the normal temperature during this time of the year. Also Read - Planning An Awesome Vacation For Winters? Head to Manali To Witness Snow Covered Peaks | Watch Video

#WATCH | Early morning visuals of the Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand as it receives snowfall. pic.twitter.com/A7XFZ8QPDn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2021

According to IMD’s extended-range forecast, very light to light rain or snowfall is likely to occur at a few to many places during this week and maximum temperatures are likely to remain appreciably below normal to below normal during this week.

#WATCH | Auli in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand receives snowfall. Visuals from early morning. pic.twitter.com/heuoPQB04j — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2021

Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall on Sunday. Pictures showed mountains and roads covered with blankets of white snow.

Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall yesterday pic.twitter.com/OTOBgcQfcP — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Police rescued 40 vehicles and 150 people who had been stuck due to snow in the region. These people were rescued from Prashar lake after 12 hours of operation on Sunday night, said Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri.

Himachal Pradesh Police has rescued 40 vehicles and around 150 persons from Prashar lake who had been stuck due to snow in the region. These people were rescued after 12 hours of operation last night: Shalini Agnihotri, SP Mandi (Photo source: Himachal Pradesh Police) pic.twitter.com/oScRe2WhcT — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Around 1,027 tourists who had been stuck in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La following heavy snow on Saturday were rescued by the Indian Army.

Severe snowfall had occurred in areas of Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the temperature to sub-zero levels.

After the heavy snowfall, the vehicles started skidding on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg that connects these areas with Gangtok. Altogether, there were approximately 1027 tourists in 120 vehicles, who got stranded over a stretch of 15 kilometres, the army said.

Army personnel of the Black Cat Division posted in the area intervened, rescued the tourists in army vehicles, and shifted them to a military camp. All the tourists were provided with accommodation, hot meals, warm clothing and critical medical support.

(With ANI inputs)