Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): As many as 25 bodies have been recovered while many others are still feared missing after a bus – with more than 40 aboard – fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. “A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Information is being taken from the family members. A rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot,” said Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh.Also Read - Bus Carrying 50 People Falls Into Gorge In Pauri Garhwal District, 6 Rescued

Meanwhile, confirming the casualties, DGP Ashok Kumar said, “25 people found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in the Birokhal area of ​​Dhumakot. Police & SDRF rescued 21 people overnight. All the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.” The death toll is expected to rise since there are many people reportedly missing. Also Read - Video: Darma Valley Looks Mesmerising, Last Outpost Near China Border Receives Third Snowfall For The Season

On receiving information about the bus accident in Pauri district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the disaster control room located at the Secretariat. He took detailed information about the accident from the officials and also spoke to Pauri District Magistrate over the phone and instructed him to carry out relief and rescue work with utmost vigil. Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Avalanche Occurs Near Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Watch

Dhami directed the State Disaster Control Room officials to continuously monitor the situation and be in constant touch with the district officials. The Chief Minister added that all possible help will be provided at the government level and also spoke to the Lansdowne MLA over the phone.

पौड़ी जिले के सिमड़ी गांव के निकट हुई दु:खद बस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने का हृदय विदारक समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। रात भर चले राहत एवं बचाव अभियान में SDRF व स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा 21 यात्रियों को सुरक्षित निकाल कर उपचार हेतु अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 5, 2022

Terming the bus accident as unfortunate, Dhami has directed to make arrangements for all possible treatment of the injured persons and speed up the relief and rescue operations with coordination.

The District Magistrates of Nainital and Almora are themselves monitoring all the arrangements. The Chief Minister also inquired about the situation in Uttarkashi and has postponed all the government programmes proposed on Wednesday.