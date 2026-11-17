Uttarakhand bus accident: 6 killed, 20 injured as Haridwar-Badrinath bus falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

At least six people were killed and around 20 injured after a passenger bus carrying 30-35 people plunged nearly 100 metres into a gorge near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday.

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Uttarakhand bus accident: 6 killed, 20 injured as Haridwar-Badrinath bus falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal (Image: ANI)

At least six people were killed and around 20 others injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning. The bus, carrying around 30-35 passengers, plunged nearly 100 metres below a bridge near Gular Bazar, triggering a major rescue operation. The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway when the bus was travelling from Haridwar towards Badrinath. According to initial reports, the vehicle fell into a stream below the bridge near Gular in the Muni Ki Reti police station area.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire services rushed to the spot and began rescuing passengers trapped inside the damaged bus.

Around 20 injured passengers have been pulled out of the gorge and shifted to nearby hospitals in ambulances. Several rescue teams are still working at the site to search for other passengers and provide assistance to those injured.

Uttarakhand bus accident: 20 injured passengers rescued

According to reports, the bus was operated by Vishwanath Seva and had left Haridwar at around 3:30 am. It was carrying 30-35 passengers when the accident occurred near Gular Bazar.

Rescue teams from the SDRF posts in Byasi and Dhalwala were among the first to reach the location. They were joined by police personnel and other emergency responders.

The injured passengers were taken to AIIMS Rishikesh and other nearby hospitals for treatment. Additional SDRF teams were also sent to the accident site to speed up the rescue operation.

Senior officials reach accident site

Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey headed to the accident site to monitor the rescue and relief work.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi also directed the deployment of additional rescue teams given the seriousness of the accident.

Police and disaster response personnel are coordinating efforts to locate and evacuate passengers who may still be trapped in the gorge.

Cause of Uttarakhand bus accident yet to be known

The exact reason behind the accident has not been established so far. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the bus lost control or suffered a mechanical problem before falling into the gorge.

The rescue operation is continuing, and further details about the victims and the condition of the injured passengers are awaited.